JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 81,508 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.76% of National Vision worth $348,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EYE stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

