JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 875,782 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.63% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $346,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

BJ opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

