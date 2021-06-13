JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.62% of VICI Properties worth $397,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $539,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

