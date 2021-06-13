JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 273,572 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.23% of Tractor Supply worth $459,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.