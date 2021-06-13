JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 326,595 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $353,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

