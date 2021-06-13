JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 569,581 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.02% of Mohawk Industries worth $404,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $193.13 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

