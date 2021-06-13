JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.69% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $367,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

