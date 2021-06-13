JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of MSCI worth $348,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $479.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.10 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.