JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Position Raised by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,910,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75.

