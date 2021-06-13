JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,910,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

