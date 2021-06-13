Juggernaut Tops One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $44.34 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.