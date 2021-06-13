JulSwap Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $23.61 million and $772,358.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

