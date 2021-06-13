Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 2,261,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,075. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

