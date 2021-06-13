Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

