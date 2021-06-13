Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Surmodics worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Surmodics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.01 million, a PE ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,415 shares of company stock worth $533,394 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

