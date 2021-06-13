Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.33 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

