Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.45 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Open Lending by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 23.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

LPRO stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.