Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BCE by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 239,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

