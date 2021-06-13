Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

