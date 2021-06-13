Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,268 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.