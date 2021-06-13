Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,386 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

