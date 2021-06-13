Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 42.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $1.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

