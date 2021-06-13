JUST (JST) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $137.23 million and approximately $73.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

