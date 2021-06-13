JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Reaches $19.98 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 264.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $54,406.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.39 or 0.00091009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare,

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

