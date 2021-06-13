K21 (K21) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $534,320.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,189,415 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.