Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Kaman worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Kaman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after buying an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $18,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Kaman stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

