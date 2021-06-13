KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0117

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. KARMA has a market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $1,234.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006728 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00115119 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.