Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $106,302.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00191179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.40 or 0.01152838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,508.83 or 1.00004616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.