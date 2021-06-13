Kava Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00223787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

