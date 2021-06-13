Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
