KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of KBR worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. 950,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

