Keep4r Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,568.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00014069 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $433,489.51 and $24,568.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

