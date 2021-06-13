Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the May 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

KYCCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Keyence alerts:

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $499.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.15. Keyence has a 52-week low of $385.04 and a 52-week high of $587.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion and a PE ratio of 66.72.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.