Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDOZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 5,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of -0.59. Kidoz has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kidoz had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.