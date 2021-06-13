Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. 1,508,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

