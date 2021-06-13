Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

