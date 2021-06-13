Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

