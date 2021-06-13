Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

