Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $558,320.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $83.80 million and approximately $558,320.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.01105907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.