Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,408,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

