King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 16,013 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $148,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. 5,414,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

