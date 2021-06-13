King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,712 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $221,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $352.68. 237,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.32 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

