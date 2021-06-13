King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 70,259 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.50% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $310,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.45. The stock had a trading volume of 710,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

