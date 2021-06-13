King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 8,644 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

NEM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,970. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

