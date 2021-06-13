King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

