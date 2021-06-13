King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $107,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

