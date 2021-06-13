King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $197.77 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $197,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $234.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

