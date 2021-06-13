King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $207.94 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $207,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

