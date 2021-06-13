King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $279.14 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $279,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. 2,029,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

