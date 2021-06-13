King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $312.47 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Zoetis worth $312,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,622,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,264. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.